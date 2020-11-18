Govt Strengthens Surveillance As COVID-19 Cases Increase

The government has vowed to strengthen surveillance and health information management in order to guard against the much-touted COVID-19 second wave following a major surge in cases in the last two weeks.

Briefing the media yesterday, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting, Monica Mutsvangwa said there has been an increase in COVID-19 positive cases over the past two weeks hence they doing everything they can to guard against the second wave.

“To guard against a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is strengthening surveillance and health information management in order to ensure an efficient and effective system to counter such an eventuality,” said Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa added that awareness campaigns will focus on community engagement using community leaders with support from sub-national structures to foster community responsibility and enforce COVID-19 preventative and precautionary measures.

Mutsvangwa also said there are no cases in isolation and treatment facilities, with all identified cases recovering in isolation at home.

“Training in the management of COVID-19 infection, prevention and control continues as part of mitigating a resurgence of COVID-19. Psychosocial support training for healthcare workers is also ongoing, while the Ministry of Health and Child Care is reviewing and updating its Infection Prevention Control policies and guidelines,”

However, a Health Expert is worried over complacency by the government easing lockdown regulations might cause a second wave of the pandemic.

In an interview with a local publication, Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director Itai Rusike said there are chances that the second wave could be more catastrophic.

“We are, worried by the complacency that has set in among Zimbabweans, including school authorities, parents and pupils, who have virtually stopped following the WHO COVID-19 guidelines despite high chances of a second wave that could even be more disastrous than the first attack that began in March in the country,” Rusike said.

“Of late, CWGH has observed, with extreme concern and disbelief, that some schools are not enforcing social distancing among pupils, wearing of face masks or frequent washing of hands by students, staff and teachers. Such complacency among Zimbabweans, and more specifically in schools, is not only dangerous to those individuals, but is a threat to the health of all the people in Zimbabwe,” he said.

The national recovery rate is 92 percent as at 17 November 2020 as 7 296 of the COVID-19-positive cases are local transmissions.