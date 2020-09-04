Govt Launches Health Booth Project In Epworth

Government has launched a Health Booth Project meant for information dissemination and mentoring young people to walk away from drug abuse, a rampant and increasing problem in our country.

Speaking at the launch under the theme ‘Breaking transmission of COVID 19 in workplaces, schools, markets and communities through dissemination of information’, in Harare’s Epworth suburb Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro said the government of Zimbabwe promotes the communication of correct information on the disease as this leads to the practice of best-prevention-practices against the disease.

“We find the Health Booth well configured in terms of Training of Booth Attendants, Daily Activities Protocol, Prevention and Control of infection, Data Capture and as a source of information on Covid-19 and other pertinent medical conditions. I also find the Booth quite appealing in its physical outlook and this is important in giving dignity to the communities it serves,” said Dr. Mangwiro.

He said with daily visits averaging 50 people among all age groups at the Booths, the Ministry is pleased to note the positive perceptions and attitudes by the Epworth community towards the correct wearing of masks, social distancing and staying at home.

“I encourage the Epworth community to share health information obtained from the Booth with families, friends and the community at large so that no one is left as we march on against the pandemic.

“While the Covid-19 bonfire is raging, I emphasize that vigilance is maintained regarding screening, prevention and adherence to treatment of pertinent conditions such as HIV/AIDS, diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and cancer. We also find these Booths as ideal portals for mentoring young people to walk away from drugs of abuse, a rampant and increasing problem in our country,” he added “It is also very warm to note that these Health Booths are distributing information on how to set up, manage and sustain income generating projects at home,” said Mangwiro.

The Health Booths comes as timely intervention as most youths in high density suburbs including Epworth have been taking drugs as aw y of easing unemployment pressure.