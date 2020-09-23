Govt Insincere About Plight Of Workers: CSOs

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has expressed concern over government’s insincerity on the plight of workers while condemning criminalization of trade unionism in the country.

In a statement the coalition said they are concerned with lack of genuineness of the government in addressing the plight of the workers whose majority are living below the poverty datum line.

“The Coalition notes with concern the lack of sincerity on the part of the Zimbabwean government in addressing the welfare of its workers who continue to live far below the Poverty Datum Line (PDL) in a highly inflationary environment.

“To add on its insincerity and intransigence, the Zimbabwean government has criminalized trade unionism and often responds with threats and brute force to genuine concerns from workers who are earning far below living wages,” read the statement

CiZC condemned the use of force on trade union leaders who are living in fear of their lives whilst some have been forced into hiding.

“Trade union leaders have often been labelled as terrorists and in some instances some have been forced into hiding while others have had to endure lengthily periods in detention for demanding living wages. The use of force by the government has also led to some trade union leaders living in fear of losing their lives.

“Government’s insincerity in addressing the plight of its workers has also led to a huge crisis within the country’s health sector as nurses and doctors have downed tools while another major crisis looms within the education sector with teachers threatening not to go back to work until the government addresses their plight.”

The Coalition called on the government to engage workers in an honest dialogue instead of criminalizing their demands for a living wage.

“CiZC implores the government of Zimbabwe to engage in genuine dialogue with workers than to criminalize their calls for a living wage. The use of threats and force against trade union leaders is unacceptable. It is imperative for trade union leaders to coalesce rather than fall victim to the government’s divide and rule tactics.” said CiCZ.