Govt Embarks On Bulk Water Trucking To Curb Dysentery, Typhoid In Byo

Government has embarked on an intensive bulk water distribution programme in the city Bulawayo following an outbreak of typhoid and dysentery that has to date claimed 12 lives.

Addressing journalists during Tuesday’s post cabinet briefing, the Minister of Information , Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said whilst focusing on protecting the nation from COVID-19, the government had not lost sight of other health challenges bedeviling communities.

“Government has embarked on an intensive bulk water trucking programme to affected communities. Water samples from these areas are also undergoing analysis.

“We have noted with sadness the Typhoid and Dysentery in some Bulawayo suburbs. So far, Bulawayo has reported five community and seven hospital deaths,” said Mutsvangwa.

Bulawayo has reported more than 1 500 typhoid and dysentery cases in Luveve and surrounding suburbs with more than 130 having recovered.

Bulawayo City Council is yet to establish the source of the disease outbreak but residents blame council water.

Meanwhile, government has also set aside Crown Plaza, Marondera Hotel and Khayela Guest lodge as quarantine centres for frontline workers.

“To protect frontline workers’ families from possible infections, Crown Plaza, Marondera Hotel and Khayela Guest Lodge are being used for quarantining frontline staff at Government’s expense,” said Mutsvangwa.