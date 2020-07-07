Govt Coy On Intercity Travel

The government says city to city travels remain banned despite virtually opening the country for business amidst the COVID-19 lockdown

In a statement Monday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the decision to open intercity travels hadbeen put on hold pending approval.

“The taskforce considered the request by stakeholders in the public transport sector for the re-opening of intercity and interprovincial travel.

“The government recognises the current challenges being experienced by commuters to reach different destinations to attend to their essential need.

“The taskforce has therefore resolved to scientifically consider a measured and responsible process of resuming intercity travel. This will be announced next week after interrogation of the request by the appropriate subcommittee.

Intercity travel has been extremely difficult for the public due to the unavailability of public transport since March when the lockdown began.

Most bus operators have resorted to leasing their buses to the government owned Zimbabwe United Passengers Association (ZUPCO) which is also struggling to meet the increased demand for transport.

Long winding queues have become the order of the day at most bus terminus across the country with desperate commuters failing to meet the social distancing requirements to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 734 cases of the virus with eight people dying from the COVID-19 since March this year.