Govt Celebrates Salary Negotiations Agreement

Government has applauded the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) for reaching an agreement with civil servants following months of deadlock over conditions of service.

The agreement will see an average of 41 % salary increment for civil servants among other benefits.

In a statement, Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima said though an agreement had been reached, negotiations to improve conditions of service will continue.

“I wish to congratulate the National Joint negotiating Council for reaching an agreement following protracted negotiations between Government and the Apex Council.

“Government prioritizes the health and safety of workers in the Public Sector. It is in this regard that Government awarded a 10% Special Covid-19 Risk allowance to those in the teaching fraternity given the predisposition to Covid-19 in their work environment. Teachers join other frontline staff who were already receiving the covid-19 Risk Allowance.

“I also take note with firm hope that there is agreement to continue negotiations with a view to continuously improve conditions of service. As Government, we look forward to the road map which parties to the NJNC are expected to conclude by end of January 2021. The roadmap will provide for continuous improvement of conditions of service,” said Mavima.

He expressed optimism that the current price stability will continue to prevail as it will retain the purchasing power of salaries and wages.

“It is important to note that the economic outlook for the country looks promising in view of a projected better agricultural season and sustained foreign exchange stability. It is also our hope that the current price stability will prevail given our desire to retain the purchasing power of salaries and wages. Such macroeconomic fundamentals will undoubtedly give room for improving the conditions of service for civil servants.”

According to Prof Mavima, an average increase of 41% of the total package (basic salary + transport allowance + housing allowance + special civil service allowance + representation will be applicable) effective from 1 November 2020.

He added that an annual bonus that includes transport and housing allowance will be provided on a staggered basis in November and December 2020.