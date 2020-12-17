The usually busy festive season has been dealt a major blow following a government announcement that COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will be enforced in full force to ensure that no celebration parties held.

Home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said the prohibition of parties during this festive season was necessitated by the fact the country is not yet out of the COVID-19 risk.

“We are not yet out of the COVID-19 woes but the country is in the second wave of the virus. Parties will not be permissible during the festive season,” he said adding that the weddings will however be allowed but still with limited numbers.

Minister Kazembe was addressing the official launch of the 2020 combined festive season awareness campaign.

He urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and avoid things which can lead to loss of lives.

“Every life lost is one too many, we cannot avoid to lose our loved ones again, we have lost many and the virus is not yet gone we need to be responsible,” said Kazembe.

He also warned motorists to practice safe driving during festive season to avoid accidents.

Transport and infrastructure minister Joel Matiza who was also present warned motorists to adhere to road rules to ensure safety of passengers during the festive season.

The festive awareness campaign was launched by the Traffic Safety Council (TSCZ) in conjuction with Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) and the police under the theme, ‘eradicate human error’.