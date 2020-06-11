Government Warns Kasukuwere, Sikhala For Peddling Lies

Government has warned former Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala among other individuals over reports that a coup d’état was in the making.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe warned the individuals not to cry foul when the long arm of the law catches up with them.

“Government would like to sternly warn the purveyors of this medley falsehoods, who include such characters as Saviour Kasukuwere, Job Sikhala and a coterie of their accomplices who we are aware of, not to cry foul when the long arm of the Zimbabwe law catches up with them in due course,” said Kazembe

He said the false narrative was being pushed through opposition aligned print and electronic media including Civic Society Organisations and diplomatic missions accredited to the country.

“They peddle this false narrative through opposition aligned print and electronic media, including such mom-attributable internet based platforms as Gambakwe Media, Nehanda Radio, Zimeye, various anti-Government hashtags and thousands of trolls.

“There is quite a number of Civil Society Organisations which have also enlisted onto this illegal subversive bandwagon under the control of certain diplomatic missions accredited to Harare,” he said

The Minister said the agenda has sets an agenda that promotes negative political activism and has roped in several self-proclaimed men of the cloth.

“This narrative, which also sets an agenda for and promotes negative political activism, including coordinated fake abductions and media campaigns, has of late roped in several self-proclaimed local and international prophets.

“These include one US based Nathan Humbyrd of the so called Miracle Ministries, Talent Chiwenga a self-styled rabid anti-Government Harare First street preacher, Simon Chiloh of the so called Deeds of Christ Ministries and a few others.” said Kazembe