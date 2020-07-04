Government Re-affirms Schools Opening Dates

Government has reaffirmed its position that schools will re-open on July 28 under the phased approach and warned private school and independent colleges that they risk de-registration should they defy the directive.

There had been reports that some private schools and colleges had opened school in direct defiance of the Ministry’s calls.

In a statement the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Cain Mathema said Government will be guided by the phased approach of re-opening.

“Following reports that some private schools and independent colleges have started re-opening schools the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to reiterate that the date for the start of phased re-opening of schools still remains 28 July 2020.

“Furthermore, the ministry would like to remind parents, guardians, learners and all stakeholders that the country has adopted a phased approach to re-opening, with learners writing examinations in 2020 being the first to be allowed back,” said Mathema

Minister Mathema warned authorities of private schools that the Ministry will not hesitate to de-register those who disobey the directive.

“The Ministry would like to warn some authorities of Trust schools, Private schools and Independent colleges that flout the directive that it will not hesitate to de-register their institutions should they continue to defy Government directives on the re-opening of schools. Please, none of us must endanger anyone’s life and health during this Covid-19 pandemic” said the Minister

Schools remain closed since March 30 when President Mnangagwa announced the lockdown to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.