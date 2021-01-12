Gospel Star Lety Chawira Gets Global Recognition

Upcoming gospel musician Lety Chawira’s song “Heal our land” has bagged her first award after being selected as the discovery of the year winner at the Maranatha Awards held virtually last week.

Chawira who rose to fame after collaborating with Rev Chivaviro on a song titled “Matestmony” said she is elated that her hard work is paying off.

“I want to thank God for getting this first award in my career as a musician this shows that people are appreciating my works out there,” she said.

She said the award came as a major motivation and she will be releasing several songs and videos.

“I will be working on more videos and songs that will be released this year because this award has shown me that out there people love my music,” she said.

Janet Manyowa and Thembalami won the best collaborations on the same awards.

“It is encouraging to see musicians from my home land taking awards. It shows that we are heading somewhere as an industry,” she added.

The song has been considered as prophetic with music pundits hailing the songbird for remembering her country in prayers.

Chawira, who started music in 2008 and has three albums to her name, expressed appreciation to people who have been instrumental in the growth of her career.

“I have worked with various producers all of whom have been crucial in building my career. Although I am reaping rewards in West Africa, I do appreciate the work being done by locals especially Mono Mukundu,” she said.

Chawira worked with Mono on her two album “Mbiri Ndeyenyu” and “Vesai Moto.”

She is working on a DVD to be released later this year.