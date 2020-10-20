Goromonzi Female Communal Farmers Receive Agric Training

Goromonzi South women in agriculture had a memorable weekend as they met and shared ideas on how to grow their crops which will give them earnings.

The event which was hosted by the Woman in Agriculture Union (WAU) saw 20 participants taking part in the training with the farmers showcasing crops such as groundnuts, dried cabbage, and chimera among others.

Speaking at the event founder and chairperson of WAU, Olga Nhari said they were training communal women to earn a sustainable living from farming.

“This is a very big event for us because it’s a platform where communal women are meeting and exchanging farming ideas as well as trading with seeds. We have been training these women in how to bail each other in times of need. We have also been training them on how to realise earnings from crops that are deemed small” said Nhari.

A vegetable farmer who took part in the program, Netsai (25) expressed happiness over what she learnt from the one-day exchange program.

“I am excited to be here because this platform gave us an insight into farming. Exchanging and getting ideas from experienced senior farmers is a blessing. Now that I have received some information it gives me the opportunity to broaden my understanding of farming” said Netsai.

The event comes barely three days after the World Food Day was celebrated under the theme “Grow, nourish, sustain, together. Our actions are our future”, as a clarion call for greater collaboration to build more resilient food systems and defeat the scourge of hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition.

The agriculture season is about to start and the government has introduced the Pfumvudza scheme which will benefit farmers in the country.