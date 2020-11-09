Ginimbi’s Best Friend Speaks

The late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s close companion, Tinotenda “DJ Rimo” Marimo has spoken for the first time since the passing on of his friend in the wee hours of Sunday, November 8 in a car accident.

Ginimbi, who is said to have been speeding was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit while driving his Rolls Royce Wraith.

While rescuers were only able to draw Ginimbi from the crashed vehicle, three of his friends, socialite Moana, Limumba Karim from Malawi and Alichia Adams a Mozambican who were together with him, were engulfed in a flame that ensued and burned the car after it hit a tree.

In a hearty post shared on Instagram, Rimo spoke of how devastating it is for the events to occur right in his sight.

“The thing that hurts the most is we were always together no matter what and I was there when it happened. U looked at me moments before you left but I’ll be strong because God has bigger plans for you my brother for life. Still can’t believe it words can’t express what I’m feeling right now RIP my guy,” wrote Marimo

Funeral proceedings are currently underway in Domboshava for Ginimbi and Highfield for Moana.