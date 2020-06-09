Ginimbi Pleads Guilty of Tax Evasion Charge

Flamboyant Harare businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure has admitted to charges of tax evasion after his company appeared before Harare magistrates court.

Ginimbi’s company, Piko Trading which is the accused person in this matter appeared in court today represented by Kadungure.

The socialite admitted that his company failed to pay the Value Added Tax (VAT) required by the law between February 2009 and May 2016 prejudicing ZIMRA of ZWL$2 512 149 in the process.

Piko trading has also pleaded guilty to failing to declare income tax to the commissioner of taxes prejudicing the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) of ZWL$355 559.

However, Kadungure said that his company has never smuggled 5 289 kilograms of gas into the country, a charge which is among the allegations which Piko Trading is facing.

Kadungure has been in court several times facing invasion charges, forging documents to import a Rolls Royce and duping the taxman of US$90 260,10.

He is also out on bail on another charge of undervaluing his Bentley Continental.