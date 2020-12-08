Gendered Corruption Curtails Women Access to Resources, Opportunities

MUTARE- Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) has cited gendered corruption as the limiting factor to women securing opportunities and access to resources including land and employment.

TIZ research officer, Samuel Matikiti, said gendered corruption such as sextortion, is a trigger for the continuation of the cycle of GBV against women.

He made these remarks while addressing a round table café held in commemoration of the 16 Days of activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Matikiti said research findings have shown the spread of gendered corruption, where women are asked for sexual favors in return for employment opportunities, access to land and various social services.

“Proliferation of gendered forms of corruption like sextortion in our society is a threat to livelihoods of women. It shows there is much we need to do as a nation.

“Sextortion is a form of gendered corruption or a form of gender based violence. There is little information around these issues, as TIZ we have a report which bridges this gap.

“Decision making requires more data in various institutional spaces to allow for evidence based responses to corruption in its various forms,” said Matikiti.

The study reveals the face of endemic experiences at academic institutions where female students are transacting sex with male lectures in return for better grades.

The study also shows that 69 percent of respondents think there is a link between gender and corruption while 49 percent admitted to paying bribes in the past year, to the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and fuel stations.

TIZ urged ZACC and other institutions fighting corruption to deliberately place gender at the chore of their actions.

“ZACC must have a gender and corruption policy framework that prioritizes offences such as sextortion and other forms of women specific corruption impacts

“The laws in Zimbabwe around corruption such as Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 9.16) are silent on gender and do not specify gender based forms of corruption,” reads part of the report.