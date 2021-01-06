Gateway Stream Music Leads The Way With Pay-Per-View

Gateway Stream Music and Kayse Connect successfully hosted the Best of Both Worlds Pay-Per-View show on 2 January 2021 live from the Harare International Conference Centre. The show which was live streamed exclusively on the Gateway Stream Music mobile and web application, featured the music artists of the moment Jah Prayzah and Winky D on the same stage for the first time in Zimbabwe. The show which was over-subscribed, was live-streamed exclusively on the Gateway Stream Music mobile and web application from the Harare International Conference Centre. In compliance with the current COVID-19 national lockdown restrictions there was no live audience present.

“We are pleased that we finally managed to host the much awaited and publicised Best of Both Worlds PPV virtual show. We are encouraged by the uptake as the show was over-subscribed relative to how we had scoped the platform. We had fans watching from 36 countries across the globe. We are proud to be exporting our Zimbabwean talent initially to our own diaspora market, however, this will expand into more countries and beyond just the Zimbabwean diaspora” said Taremeredzwa Chipepera Head of Business Information Systems and Gateway Stream.

The concept of Gateway Stream Music is premised on the desire and need to empower artists so that they can monetise their music and art. “We are most excited at the prospect of our local artists having the opportunity to monetise their works not only in this era of Covid-19 induced lockdowns but clearly it is the way of the future! The future is truly here now!” he said. Gateway Stream Music offers a real prospect for Zimbabweans both local and in the diaspora to play a part in supporting our artists by purchasing their music, art and live streaming their shows on PPV on the Gateway Stream Music application. This is also an opportunity for the country to earn foreign currency.

The Janet Manyowa “Sounds of Victory” Extended Play (EP) launch held on 13 December 2020 was the first Pay-Per-View (PPV) live streaming show powered by Gateway Stream Music. This inaugural live streaming event was a resounding success which delivered a flawless video and sound production. Fans can also look forward to more exciting acts in 2021 from the country’s top artists and some from the region.

About the Gateway Stream Music Application

The Gateway Stream Music Web and Mobile Application is a music platform that is built for both musicians and users. Musicians are able to upload their music, live stream their shows using the Pay Per View platform in the Gateway Stream Music App, set pricing, manage inventory, socialise with their fans and receive revenue for all purchases through a revolutionary wallet function located in the App.

A unique feature of the application is the socialisation capability where artistes can interact with their fans and share content in the same way as they would on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Gateway Stream Music App will give artistes access to consumers and ensure that they can earn revenue for their trade, reducing the risk of losing earnings through piracy. Gateway Stream Music is a subsidiary of Rainbow Tourism Group.

Users can look forward to listening to their favourite local music, buying music, livestreaming album launches and connecting with their favourite artists on the Gateway Stream Music App. The App is available from the Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple App Store for IOS devices.