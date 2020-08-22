G40 Cabal Desperate to Rejoin Zanu PF

Members of the Generation 40 (G40) are making overtures to rejoin the revolutionary party Zanu-PF in the process alienating their chief architect Professor Jonathan Moyo who is in self imposed exile in Kenya.

The revelations are contained in a leaked audio conversation between business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa.

In the audio, Mliswa reveals that he has been in touch with G40 members principally Saviour Kasukuwere (former Zanu-PF national political commissar) who had expressed his willingness to rejoin Zanu-PF.

Kasukuwere is in South Africa together with other G40 members Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwawo.

Mliswa said Kasukuwere had told him that he always wanted to work with President Mnangagwa. “Kasukuwere called me yesterday and do you know what he said? I wanted to work nemukoma wako Temba but show me who his people are in his Cabinet. He even dumped Chinamasa. The only people he has are Oppah, Chiwenga and Kembo otherwise the rest (are not his people). Yourself Temba supported Lacoste but none of the current Ministers supported Lacoste. So how do you then appoint people who don’t follow the party policy because the point of appointment is first of all they come from the party…It was a good question I could not answer.”

The overtures by Kasukuwere comes amid reports that other members of the G-40 cabal such as Makhosini Hlongwane and Anastancia Ndlovu had also approached the ruling party seeking readmission.

The group was expelled from the party and recalled from Parliament for usurping executive, legislative and judiciary roles using their proximity to the former First Family.

The latest development leaves Prof Moyo, who has been criticising Government on social media, in the cold.