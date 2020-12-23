Full Text: Mnangagwa’s Christmas Message To Zimbabweans
President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday applauded Zimbabweans for remaining focused in 2020, a year that was hugely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed millions of lives across the globe.
Zimbabwe has recorded 12 544 confirmed cases, including 10 159 recoveries and 326 deaths.
In his message, Mnangagwa said he was optimistic for a better year in 2021, which will largely hinge on the expected good rains.
Below is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Christmas Message: