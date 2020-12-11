Former Mutare Town Clerk Nabbed For Corruption

MUTARE- Former Mutare town clerk Obert Muzawazi has been arraigned before courts facing corruption charges and abuse of office during his tenure.

Muzawazi together with two former senior council officials Christian Sithole (a former Senior Committee officer), Isdore Bingura (former Legal officer) appeared before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture who remanded them out of custody to 30 December on ZWL$10 000 bail each.

It is alleged that sometime in January, 2008, City of Mutare through Muzawazi corruptly sold a stand measuring 3 000 square metres for ZWL$2 500 000 000.00.

Muzawazi alleged the agreement of sale representing Mutare City Council.

Bingura and Sithole allegedly signed the agreement of sale as witnesses.

Investigations established that at the time of the sale, no tender procedures were followed as per the Urban council’s act.

Mutare city current management says the impact of the former Muzawazi’s shenanigans are still being felt at Civic Centre.

During this tenure government through the Auditor General noted several mismanagement of council business including corporate governance breaches.

A Land Audit on council affairs commissioned d by the then Minister of Local Government Saviour Kasukuwere also unearthed several violations of procedure in land sales.