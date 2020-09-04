Former Magistrate Boss, Guvamombe to be Tried at High Court

Former Chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe has appeared before Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti where he was formally charged with abuse of office and referred to the High Court for trial.

Guvamombe was arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office stemming from a decision to offer work-related attachment to two former Cabinet ministers—Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira who at that time were law students at the University of Zimbabwe.

THE State had however withdrawn corruption charges against him but later summoned the former magistrate to court.

The indictment came after Guvamombe had applied to the court demanding to be tried by a superior court that his juniors manning the magistrates court countrywide.

Guvamombe is being represented by Amos Mbobo and Brighton Pabwe of Samkange and Venturas Legal Practitioners.

He is also facing charges of defeating the course of justice after he allegedly directed a subordinate, Elijah Makomo, to recuse himself in a trial involving his alleged business partner’s son.