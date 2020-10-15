Former Chief Magistrate Castigates Judicial Capture

Former Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate, Mishrod Guvamombe has castigated the judicial system saying it is based on persecution not the prosecution of accused persons.

Guvamombe who was arrested for criminal abuse of office and construction of justice and was later suspended from his post and replaced by Munamato Mutevedzi.

Through his lawyers, Jonathan Samukange who is representing Guvamombe told Justice Felicia Chatukuta that he is yet to have access to the tribunal’s record.

“My client feels he is being persecuted by officials in the Judicial Services Commission,’ said Samukange

Justice Chatukuta also expressed her displeasure at the State, which she said must have been ready and prepared to prosecute the case.

“This matter was indicted to the High Court and there was ample time for the record to be availed to the accused,” she said adding that it is causing unnecessary delays and introducing irregular procedures.

The former chief magistrate is denying the charges levelled against him.

“He acted correctly by investigating corruption allegations against Magistrate Elijah Mahomo who had been allegedly given an $8000 dollar bribe,” said Samukange.

He also submitted that the other charge of criminal abuse of office by appointing former Cabinet ministers Savior Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira as attaches at Harare Magistrates Court were not a show of favour.

“The Human Resources office offered them the placements after they had submitted application letters from the University of Zimbabwe where they were studying law,” he said adding that Guvamombe’s conduct did not warrant abuse of office while alleging that the allegations are trumped up.

Samukange told the court that there is a need for him to peruse through the record of a tribunal conducted by the Judicial Services Commission which cleared Guvamombe of any wrongdoing.

Guvamambe denied being tried at the magistrates’ court anywhere in Zimbabwe saying that they are juniors to him and he was later indicted to the High court.