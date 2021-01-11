Five Mutare Teenagers Arrested For Killing Schoolmate Over Girlfriend

MUTARE– Police have arrested five Zimunya teenagers on allegations of killing a fellow pupil over a girlfriend.

The five teenagers who have since appeared before Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture facing murder charges were released under custody of their parents.

It is the state’s case that sometime in November 2020, the now deceased Rufaro Makono a form three pupil at Gwese Secondary School, Zimunya met Monalisa Mavhura aged 14 who is a form one pupil at the same school and started proposing love to her.

Makono was persistent and followed her until they reached Nyagumbe River in Mutukwa village, where the two amicably parted ways.

The now deceased however met a group of teenagers who confronted and accused him of dating Mavhura and also having assaulted one of the accused persons.

Sensing danger, Makono started running away, while accused persons chased after him.

One of the accused persons allegedly picked a stone and hit the now deceased, who fell down but later got up and proceeded home.

He did not tell his parents about the assault with his condition later deteriorating.

On November 29, the now deceased met a classmate Munashe Mujaji and confided about his assault and that he was going to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital to seek medication.

Makono whose head was swollen with bloody eyes further told Mujaji that was in doubt if he would survive while pleading with her not to disclose the information until his death.

On December 4, the now deceased passed away at Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare.

On December 7, the body of the deceased was taken to Zimunya where it was buried.

After the burial, the information came out that the now deceased died from head injuries he sustained from the assault.

On December 11, the remains of Rufaro Makono were exhumed and taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Harare where a post mortem was carried out.

The post mortem revealed that Makono’s death was due to severe head trauma.

On December 28 and 29, the five accused persons were arrested and taken in for questioning. The case continues while the accused are under custody of their parents.