Fire Mutsvangwa or Risk Inevitable Ouster, ED Told

Exiled former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to fire Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa over her statement attacking Catholic Bishops for voicing concern against the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

Posting on Twitter, Moyo said Mutsvangwa ‘tribal diatribe’ against Archbishop Robert Christopher Ndlovu was unprecedented and genocidal.

“After Monica Mutsvangwa’ unprecedented genocidally and tribally framed diatribe against Archbishop Ndlovu, Ndebeles and Catholic Bishops, Mnangagwa has no option but to fire her or risk expedition his now inevitable ouster!” wrote Moyo on twitter.

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa also added his voice against Mutsvangwa’s remarks proved that Zimbabwe is indeed in a turmoil.

“Government’s vitriol and diatribe aimed at the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ position on the current political and economic instability is evidence that Zimbabwe is indeed in turmoil!,” tweeted the MDC Alliance leader.

MISA Zimbabwe chairperson, Golden Maunganidze, pleaded with politicians to be tolerant of constructive criticism and divergent views

“Politicians, more so those tasked with communicating government positions to use temperate and measured language while being tolerant of constructive criticism and divergent views.

“That is the hallmark of mature politicians and politics which goes a long way in lowering the highly-charged socio-economic and political environment, thereby, leaving room for dialogue and engagement on critical national issues,” said Maunganidze.