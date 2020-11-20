Finance Minister’s Salary Utterances Heartless: ZCTU

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa has as heartless utterances by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube that Government is currently the highest paying employer in the country.

The Minister was quoted as saying pay scales for public servants far outstrip what private sector players are giving their employees.

In an interview with 263Chat, Mutasa said there are some private players who are paying better than the Government despite the local currency being eroded by inflation.

“The Minister’s is just being sadistic. While contrary to his assertion there are some private sector employers paying far better than the government in terms of the useless ZWL currency, the bottom line is all workers salaries have been seriously eroded.

“As a result all workers earning in ZWL currency are enslaved and impoverished. Workers are living miserable lives and struggling including the government workers the Minister portrays as being paid well,” said Mutasa.

He described the Ncube as the worst Finance Minister in the country’s history saying he finds pleasure in the suffering of workers.

“Mthuli Ncube is the worst Finance Minister for workers we have had in this country. He finds pleasure in the suffering of the workers and is busy carrying out harmful experiments with workers and citizens lives.

“A lot of citizens have perished without medical care because of his ruinous policies. Our children are without education because of his policies. So he is just deriving pleasure from the workers suffering. That insensitive statement calls on workers to see who the author and executor of our suffering is,” he said.

The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) which comprises the Government and its employees recently struck a deal that will see civil servants get a 41% salary increment effective November 1, 2020.

The least paid civil servant will earn about $14 500, while the lowest-paid teacher will earn nearly $19 000.