Finance Minister Applauds Japanese Government Over Support

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has commended the Japanese government for its support towards health and infrastructure development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for exchange of notes for COVID-19 response support project in Harare the Minister said the Japanese support is not limited to the health sector but also agriculture and construction.

“The Government of Japan continues to show their unwavering support towards the health sector as evidenced by the following, support of US$2.75 million for the Procurement of Medical Equipment for Sally Mugabe Children’s Hospital which was signed off in January 2020. The procurement of the equipment is currently underway and delivery expected early next year;

“Donation of hospital and medical equipment including anaesthesia machines, bedside monitors, gastrointestinal fiberscopes, infusion pumps washing machines and water heaters for Sally Mugabe Children’s Hospital in 2017. This equipment assisted in the smooth running of the hospital,” Ncube said

The Minister applauded the Government of Japan for complementing the Government through support towards infrastructure projects in agriculture, transport and education.

“This support includes, the Road Improvement of the Northern Part of the North-South Corridor Project which is one major project that the Government of Japan is currently supporting. This 2.288 billion Japanese Yen (approx. US$20.77 million) project, signed in 2018, entails construction of a climbing lane on the road section between Makuti and Hell’s Gate;

“The Grant Aid for Economic-Social Development Project for the Procurement of Cyber–security equipment valued at 390 Japanese Yen (approx. US$3.58 million), also signed in 2018;

“The Development of Nyakomba Irrigation Scheme in Nyanga, Manicaland Province, amounting 1.791 billion Japanese Yen (approx. US$15 million), for the rehabilitation and construction of irrigation system an area measuring 674 hectares. The grant was signed in 2015 and the project was completed in 2019,” he said

Ncube said the Government has received grants and technical assistance from the Japanese Government over the years, such as construction, as well as, rehabilitation of the bridge across the Zambezi River at Chirundu, construction of classroom blocks across the country and supply of various items of road construction equipment.