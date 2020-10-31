Fifa Covid-19 relief funds reach grassroots

FIFA Covid -19 relief funds have reached grassroots with third-tier amateur leagues whose activities remain banned benefiting from the grant.

By Fungayi Munyoro

Nhedziwa Football Club popularly known as Cyclone Idai Boys which plies its trade in the Zifa Manicaland Division 2 league is one of the affiliates which benefited from the cushioning allowance.

A total of 38 affiliates benefited from the relief fund with each getting a total of ZWL$20 947.

Zifa Manicaland Division 2 is divided into three leagues to cut on traveling expenses- D2A, D2B and Chipinge – Chimanimani leagues.

Nhedziwa FC which is based at Nhedziwa growth point in Chimanimani district handed over food hampers to its players recently.

The groceries were bought using the Fifa Covid-19 relief funds the club received. The club has also embarked on a poultry project from the same funds.

In June, Zifa received US $1.8 million from both Fifa and Caf which should go towards ensuring clubs and affiliates are able to withstand the financial losses caused by the pandemic.

The club director Alvine Makufa hailed Zifa president Felton Kamambo and Zifa Manicaland chairman Kuziwa Nyabeze for considering teams in the lower divisions.

“I want to thank the Zifa president Felton Kamambo for considering us in Division Two league. I would also want to thank Zifa Manicaland chairman Kuziwa Nyabeze for all the good things he is doing in our league. A special thank you goes to our traditional leaders and all our supporters for rallying behind us always, ” he said.

Nhedziwa FC was formed in 2008 as a social side before being admitted into Division 2 in 2011.

Last season they finished on top in the Chipinge – Chimanimani league and gained a ticket to the play- offs where they lost on penalties to MFS, finishing on third position in the Manicaland league.

Top 2 teams from the three leagues clash in the play- offs to determine the team that will gain promotion into Division One