Fearful Chiwenga Responds To Government Accusations

Controversial Preacher Talent Chiwenga who was fingered in a coterie of individuals peddling alleged rumours of a coup d’état by the Government has dismissed the allegations as dangerous to his life.

In a wide ranging video currently trending on social media platforms the preacher says the statement by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe endangered the lives of those who work with him.

“The statement by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe are not only inflammatory but also dangerous to my life, my assignment and to the lives of those that work with me. I want to remind you fellow Zimbabweans that such statements were once made in October 2018, I lost my wife and two brethren who were servants in the church and were close to my personal life” said Chiwenga

He said the statement was dangerous and it exposed him to onslaughts from those who sympathise with the ruling Zanu PF party.

“I find this press statement dangerously inciteful in that those who sympathise with the Zanu PF leadership may take the law into their own hands like what they have been doing all these years even without the direct instructions of Government officials. They may actually put my life in danger because Minister Kazembe has expressly and explicitly mentioned my name,” he said

In the statement Kazembe describes Chiwenga as a rabid first street preacher, Chiwenga dismissed the allegations.

“The word rabid simply means I am very violent, I don’t know in what way am I violent. We have a serious problem in our country. There is the cultivation of the spirit of fear or a leadership of fear in our country,”

Chiwenga said he does not have the authority to comment on the issues that affect institutions like political parties.

“I do not have the capacity or authority to comment on the scope of what the Minister was saying the rumours of a coup d’état and other issues that are affecting other institutions, media houses, political parties and so forth because I am not authorised to speak for them or assume the role because it does not help anyone.”

He said it has become criminal if one does not support Zanu PF and he understands what it means when the ruling party says the long arm of the law will catch.

“I am only responding to the speech because the Minister mentioned my name. The long arm of the law in my understanding is something that is dangerous when you hear Zanu Pf government official talking about the long arm he will be talking about the long arm of the lawless.

“There is no safety in Zimbabwe, nobody is safe, coughing may be a crime in Zimbabwe if you do not say you support Zanu PF they will label you anti-Government, they call you a puppet of the west and call you an enemy of the revolution which is very dangerous,” he said

Chiwenga said it was unfortunate that Minister Kazembe and President Mnangagwa thinks he is an anti-Government, he said he does not conform to any political party in the country but only supports Jesus Christ.