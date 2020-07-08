Farmers bemoaning mobile money ban

COTTON growers have criticised the government for its abrupt ban on bulk mobile money transfers, saying this will derail their operations as payments are now taking longer at a time the rate of inflation is galloping.

By Moses Matenga

The government, on June 26, banned mobile phone-based payments to deal with what it called ‘criminality and economic sabotage.’

A day later, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe revised the ban by suspending bulk mobile phone-based transactions and imposed limits on money transfers.

Cotton farmers, however, told a meeting in Gokwe-Nembudziya organised by the parliamentary portfolio committee on agriculture chaired by the local MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena that the ban was ill-conceived as it would have a devastating impact on their operations.

The farmers had no kind words for the government, saying its currency reforms had failed.

They also criticised the recent ban on bulk mobile money transfers, which they said was making it difficult for buyers to pay them for their produce.

Cotton farmers said the government was neglecting the sector because most ministers were into tobacco farming and did not bother themselves about what was happening in the cotton industry.

“We note with concern that many ministers are involved in tobacco farming and that is why tobacco prices are quickly addressed,” said Revai Muvambi, a farmer from Nemangwe.

“For most of us commoners farming cotton, we continue to suffer. Ministers do not care about our plight.”

Cottco is paying $8 000 per bale of cotton and 38% of that money is paid in cash in local currency with another US$10 while the rest is paid through mobile money transfers.

Farmers said the ban on Ecocash agents and limits on daily transactions had made things difficult for them as their payments were being delayed.

They complained that it would now take a long time for farmers to receive their payments as Ecocash transactions were being limited to $500 a day.

Edison Kalungwe, who is expecting close to $2 million for his cotton this season, said farmers would be forced to demand foreign currency for their produce.