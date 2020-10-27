Fake Doctor Did Not Attend To Accident Victim: Hospital

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has dismissed allegations that Admire Chisi (25) who was arrested last week for masquerading as a medical officer at the institution, attended to an accident victim whom later died.

Media reports suggested that the impostor had attended to the now-deceased accident victim before his arrest the following day.

In a statement, the hospital said the victim was attended to by bona fide hospital doctors who did everything to save the patient.

“We have come across media articles which claim that the bogus doctor whom we discovered at our Accident and Emergency Department treated a Road Traffic Accident victim on 19 October 2020. We would like to set the record straight regarding this matter.

“The said accident victim was attended to by our bonafide doctors who tried their best to save him. We respect the confidentiality of all our clients and we cannot go into the details of the case management. However, records show that the accused was not involved in the management of the patient.” read the statement

The hospital thanked members of the casualty staff for the efforts they made in trying to save the patient however, they said they are not in a position to comment on allegations of fraud as they have no evidence to that effect.

“We would like to extend our condolences to the bereaved family and thank our bona fide casualty staff for all the efforts they put attempting to save the patient. We are however not in a position to comment on allegations of fraud which we see in media outlets as we do not have evidence to that effect. As such we call upon those with such evidence to report to the police.”

Chisi was arrested last week after working at the hospital in the Accident and Emergency Department (Casualty) for seven months without medical qualification.

He has since appeared before a magistrate and is being charged with impersonating a public official.