Expelled Official In Bid to Block MDC-T Congress

Former MDC-T acting national organising secretary Abedinico Bhebhe has approached the High Court seeking to stop the party’s forthcoming extra ordinary congress until his challenged against expulsion from the movement is determined.

Bhebhe was expelled from the party last month on allegations of “grossly violating the constitution of the party by supporting another political party other than the MDC-T”.

The former Nkayi legislator according to sources became a threat to some party big wigs racing to lead MDC faction after garnering 170 votes to acting president Khupe getting 39 votes and secretary general Douglas Mwonzora got 7 votes during the Bulawayo province nomination process.

In an Urgent Chamber Application in which acting party president Thokozani Khupe and national chairman Morgen Komichi are cited as 1st and 2nd respondent, Bhebhe is seeking an order to stop the party’s congress slated for the 19th of December.

“The Applicant’s suspension and expulsion from the office of National Organising Secretary and membership of the 3rd respondent having been reviewed and set aside in HC 1973/20 and HC 2119/20. Applicant be and is hereby reinstated to his membership and office of National Organising Secretary of the 3rd Respondent,” said Bhebhe.

Bhebhe had earlier approached the High Court seeking a review of his expulsion from his party position.

“Pending the determination of Applicant’s for review filed under cover of case numbers HC 1973/20 and HC 2119/20. 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents be and are hereby interdicted from convening a Congress to elect the 3rd Respondent’s President.

“As a consequence of the order in (1) above, the 3rd Respondent’s Congress to elect the 3rd Respondent’s President scheduled for the 19th of December 2020, be and is hereby held in abeyance, till applications for review filed under covers of case numbers HC 1973/20 and HC 2119/20 are determined.” said Bhebhe.