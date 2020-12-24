Exercise Caution During Christmas, COVID-19 Is Real’

Merrymakers and imbibers have been urged to exercise maximum caution during the Christmas holiday amid the continued surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

Zimbabweans will join the rest of the Christian world in celebrating the Christmas holidays but this year it is with a big difference eas most people will likely be indoors to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

Although a vaccine has started being administered in the developed parts of the world, poorer countries like Zimbabwe are yet to begin any meaningful talks about purchasing the vaccine.

Infections and deaths from Covid-19 are rising in Zimbabwe, with 12 422 positive tests recorded by the beginning of the week plus 422 deaths and with the trend lines on the graphs steadily rising from the exceptionally low rates of September and October.

Opposition political leader, Herbet Chamuka said it is necessary for people to observer the holiday with caution, failure of which will lead to the virus spreading uncontrollably.

“COVID-19 is upon us, we should be very cautious, let us remain vigilant and be on the lookout. Churches, beerhalls and all other places of gathering, people need to be exercising maximum caution,” Chamuka said.

“We urge all those who are travelling to exercise caution. A lot of people lose lives during this time and we want drivers to be cautious around the world. We also urge them to desist from driving after drinking and gathering in crowded areas.

“We also want them to desist from violence, we know it the season of happiness and people end up getting too hyped up but let us all rejoice in peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned kombi operators not to cramp people in their kombis as witnessed this morning in some parts of Harare and Bulawayo.

“Drivers are not putting on face masks, not practising social distancing and putting four passengers at the front seat. The police will take stern action against such offenders,” said the ZRP in a statement on Thursday.

“Above all, only kombis contracted to the ZUPCO franchise are allowed to ferry passengers. The public should not cry foul when the law takes its course.

“All kombis without proper windscreens and panes, which have placed cardboard boxes will be impounded. Police officers have been directed to take action accordingly. Let us all take heed of this warning,” the statement further reads.