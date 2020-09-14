Ex Employee Nabbed For Recording Nandos Removing Expiry Date Stickers

A former Simbisa Brands has been appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court today facing charges of extortion after he demanded US$10 000 to delete videos of the company removing stickers of expired products at one of its Nandos fast food outlets in Harare.

Allegations are that the accused Talent Chirumezani recorded videos showing the fast foods outlet removing stickers with expiry date on its shelf items.

The accused, according to the state met with Simbisa Brands General Manager George Marufu and produced the videos and demanded US$ 10 000 for him to delete the footage from his cellphone.

He, Chirumezani also threatened Marufu that if the company fails to pay him, he would share the videos on social media platforms in-order to tarnish the image of Simbisa Brands Limited.

It is further said that on 12 September 2020, the complainant, Marufu suspected that the accused person intended to extort him and reported the matter to the police and an authority to trap was granted.

The accused was then arrested on the following day at Greenwood Park while in possession of the US$10 000.

The US$10 000 was recovered and the state will use the videos as evidence against Chirumezani.