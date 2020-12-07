Ensure ZEC Is Resourced Finance Minister Told

Election advocacy group, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has called on Finance Minister and Parliament to avail adequate resources to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in light of the impending by-elections.

Last week, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube whilst presenting the 2021 national budget allocated ZWL $2, 3 billion to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for the conduct of by-elections next year.

The by-elections were called for after the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T recalled 32 MPs and 165 councillors in a bitter fight with the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance. The by-elections were further suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, ERC said adequate budgeting for ZEC is essential as there is need for a comprehensive voter education for the forthcoming by-elections.

“In light of the 2021 National Budget announced by the Minister of Finance, Mthuli Ncube on Thursday, 26 November, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) calls on the Minister and Parliament to ensure adequate resources are availed to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

“Adequate budgeting for ZEC is essential, taking into account the impending by-elections, the delimitation processes and the 2023 harmonised elections. Comprehensive voter education, registration and election administration are key pillars of democracy and adequate resources must be availed to ensure ZEC is able to fulfil its Constitutional mandate,” said ERC

The advocacy group said the insufficient funding of the electoral commission will reduce the quality of the elections and other electoral activities.

“The net effect of insufficiently funding ZEC will result in inadequate preparedness and will reduce the quality of the by-elections, delimitation exercises and other electoral activities. In the past, funds have been disbursed late resulting in last minute preparation and execution of electoral processes resulting in elections that do not adhere to international best practice.

“Delimitation is one of the most important electoral processes heading towards the 2023 elections and has a direct impact on the quality of the elections in terms of universal suffrage and representation. Over the years, the Commission’s funding has not been adequate and in tandem with the electoral cycle activities which has led to insufficient continuous voter registration and inadequate voter education.” said the group

ERC added “The budgetary inadequacies and the Commission’s financial vulnerabilities have been shielded by the constant support offered by international developmental partners and local CSOs supporting other activities like mobilization and awareness. However, adequate reserves must be availed to the Commission to ensure effective administration is carried out.”