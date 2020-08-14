Energy Minister Chasi Fired

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Energy and Power Development Minister, Advocate Fortune Chasi with immediate effect.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Misheck Sibanda has confirmed.

“In terms of Section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment (No.20) Act of 2013, His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Hon. Soda Zhemu, Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North, as Minister of Energy and Power Development in place of the current Minister, Hon. Advocate Fortune Chasi,” said Dr. Sibanda

He said Chasi’s Government business was not matching with the President’s expectations

“The latter has been relieved of his Ministerial post in terms of section 108(1a) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013 as his conduct of Government business had become incompatible with the President’s expectations. The appointment of Hon. Soda Zhemu, and the removal of Hon. Fortune Chas respectively, are with immediate effect,” he said

Chasi was appointed to the volatile Ministry in May 2019 replacing Joram Gumbo who was appointed Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of Implementation and Monitoring following a turbulent tenure.

His sacking comes barely a week after President Mnangagwa suspended the entire Zesa Holdings board, including executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata on corruption allegations against the chairman and the board.

It could not be ascertained whether his dismissal had to do with the happenings at the parastatal.