Emirates ups Zim and Zam frequencies

Emirates has added another flight from Dubai to Harare, via Lusaka, taking the total number of flights to three a week.

The extra flight will operate on Fridays, using a Boeing 777-300ER, complementing the Saturday and Monday flights.

Flight EK714 departs Harare at 12h55 on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, then departs Lusaka at 15h30, arriving in Dubai at 00h35 the next day. Flight EK713 departs from Dubai at 08h20 on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and arrives in Lusaka at 13h30 before continuing to Harare, where it arrives at 16h05.

The expanded schedule offers better connectivity for customers in Zimbabwe and Zambia to Emirates’ network via Dubai of close to 100 destinations.

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of safety measures that includes the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. It was the first airline to provide passengers with free COVID-19 medical cover.

Source: www.tourismupdate.co.za