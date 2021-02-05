ED Outlines COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out Plan

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the country will soon embark on a second front COVID-19 pandemic preventive measure which will see 60% of the country’s population receiving vaccine.

In an address to the nation Mnangagwa said the first phase of the free state funded vaccines will see frontline health workers and the elderly getting vaccinated.

“A national vaccine programme has also been finalised, the initial objective is to inoculate at least 60% of the population to achieve population immunity. The first phase of inoculation will see our hardworking frontline health workers, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions being prioritised,” said Mnangagwa

The President said though the vaccines do not give total protection against the pandemic the World Health Organisation guided COVID-19 regulations remain critical.

“Government is aware that vaccines do not provide 100% protection or in part immunity with this in mind the present World Health Organisation remain critical in the second phase and must continue to be adhered to at all times even after vaccines had been administered.

“Government has set aside the requisite financial resources for the purchase of vaccines in line with our policy of pulling national resources. Government will also partner the corporate world and other players in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines and related consumables” he said.

Mnangagwa highlighted that the pandemic has relatively flattened and the country is set to receive 200 000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese Government.