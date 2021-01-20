ED Mourns SB Moyo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the death of Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Moyo has robbed him of a “friend” and a true hero.

In a tweet post following the death Moyo, who succumbed to COVID-19 Wednesday Morning, Mnangagwa said the late dedicated his time to save the country.

The Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, George Charamba confirmed the sad news, saying the Minister succumbed to covid-19 at a local hospital in Harare early this morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died. Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free,” Mnangagwa said.

Moyo is said to have tested positive to the virus two days ago. His death comes a few days after Acting President and Health Minister, Constantino Chiwenga announced that the COVID-19 pandemic was under control.

Moyo who was the husband of ZACC Chairlady Justice Loice Matanda Moyo had reportedly been fighting a kidney ailment for some time.

A liberation war hero, Moyo became popular during the November 2017 coup which toppled former President, the late Robert Mugabe.

He became the darling of the nation during the coup days after announcing the ouster of the former President.

Retired Lt. Col Moyo was born in Mberengwa and he joined the liberation struggle in the 1970s. At independence, he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army, rising through the ranks to become Major General.

He retired from the army and was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 2017 under the Mnangagwa administration.

Meanwhile, the details of his funeral are still sketchy.

“The nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late Minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter,” said Charamba.