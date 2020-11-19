ED Mourns Banana’s Son

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent condolences to the country’s first President Canaan Banana’s family following the death of their son Michael.

Michael is said to have collapsed and died in the United Kingdom where he was now staying after seeking asylum in 2000.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said he learnt with shock the passing on of Michael who was among the Air Force of Zimbabwe pioneer officers.

“I received with great shock and sadness news of the sudden death of Michael Banana, on Tuesday in the United Kingdom,” said Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa said it is painful that Michael died at a time when he was set to undergo a minor heart surgical procedure.

“Michael was the eldest son of our late first President Cde Canaan Sodindo Banana. What makes Michael’s end so sad and painful is that he was already scheduled for a minor procedure to correct a heart ailment.

“We remember the young Michael then for the commitment and faithful service he rendered to his country among the pioneering crop of officers of the Air Force of Zimbabwe. As a pilot, he served in the Mozambique Campaign.

“On behalf of Zanu PF, Government, my family, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the Banana family, especially to his mother, Mama Janet Banana, our inaugural First Lady. May they be consoled by! Our collective prayers and grief as a Nation.” he said

Michael’s father Canaan passed on in 2003 with then President Robert Mugabe describing him as a rare breed in the country.