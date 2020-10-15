ED Fires Supreme Court Judge Francis Bere

President Emerson Mnangagwa has fired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Francis Bere who is being accused of misconduct during his term of office.

The announcement was made by the Office of the President through the Ministry of Information and Publicity.

“Following the advice of the Judicial Service Commission that question of removing Honourable Justice Bere JA ought to be investigated, the president acting in terms of section 183 (3) of the constitution, appointed Proclamation Number 1 of 2020, a tribunal to inquire into the question of removal from office of the said Judge.

“The tribunal has completed its investigations and has recommended that honourable Francis Bere JA be removed from office for acts of gross misconducts, reads the statement sent to the media.

Justice Francis Bere got removed from office after he was accused of unethical conduct by a lawyer.