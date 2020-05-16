ED Extends Lockdown Indefinitely

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the National lockdown indefinitely with regular two week reviews to assess progress.

He made the announcement at State House Saturday afternoon.

Mnangagwa relaxed the business operating hours from the initial 8AM to 3PM to 430PM while also allowing light sporting codes to resume.

Long distance buses or precisely intercity movement remained banned same as bars and gymnasiums.

The 14 day extension was due to end on Sunday night.

“We shall have regular two week interval reviews to assess progress or lack of it,” Mnangagwa was quoted by ZBC News.