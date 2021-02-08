ED, Chiwenga Off The Hook As High Court Rules Against Urgent Appeal For Vaccination Rollout Plan

The High Court has removed an urgent chamber application filed by Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) seeking to compel government to provide a National Deployment Vaccination Plan and present a budget for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines before Parliament after ruling that it is not an urgent matter.

Through its lawyer Tendai Biti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, ZimRights had on 3 February 2021 filed an urgent chamber application at Harare High Court seeking an order to compel President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga and Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube to promulgate regulations relating to the public policies and measures to deal with registration, acquisition and distribution of coronavirus vaccines.