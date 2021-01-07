Econet Data Traffic Surges In Q3 As Remote Learning, Working Stokes

The country’s largest telecommunications firm, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited (Econet)recorded a sharp increase in data usage during third quarter (Q3) ended 30 November 2020, owing to increased remote working and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe entered a hard lockdown beginning of March last year due to the pandemic only to gradually ease around August but learners and some workers continued to work from home using digital tools as they adhered to social distancing protocols.

Econet recorded an 89.5 percent increase in data usage during the period compared to the same time prior year.

“Our past investment in resilient network infrastructure has positioned us to be the digital connectivity partner of choice. We continue to enable our customers to work and learn from home whilst observing social distancing etiquette. This is reflected in the data traffic volumes which have increased by 89.5 percent from the previous year,” the company said in its latest trading update.

The positive figures were also highlighted in the short-message-service (SMS) performance which saw growth of 32.1 percent against comparable period last year.

“The growth we have experienced in SMS volumes reflects the increased adoption and usage of e-commerce platforms which drives customer SMS interactions. We aspire to be the partner of choice for enterprises, SMEs, the government and other institutions in order to grow our active customer base and sustain voice traffic volumes,” said Econet.

Voice traffic volumes declined slightly following the headline tariff adjustments in July 2020 and August 2020, but have since started to recover.

The company has already lined up efforts to intensify digital solutions going forward as the future looks much more virtually given the escalation of COVID-19 cases that prompted the government to revert to another hard lockdown this week.