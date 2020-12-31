Econet commemorates Dec 31, the day it was licensed to operate a mobile network in Zim

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe today celebrated the day it was licensed to operate a mobile network in Zimbabwe.

In a communication to all staff entitled ‘A Day of Thanksgiving For Us’, Econet Group Chairman Strive Masiyiwa wrote:

Today the 31st of December 2020, marks 22 years since the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe’s Court Order that Econet should be licensed was brought into effect.

It was issued at 10am by the late Justice Sandura.

In order to mark this special day, we give our entire Revenue for that day to Charity. We have done that for 22 years, and it is “An Ordinance unto us”.

The money supports orphanages, church ministries, and is part of the budget of HigherLife Foundation.

I thank the Lord for giving us this opportunity with all humility.

Leviticus 19:9-10 says:

When you reap the harvest of your land, you shall not wholly reap the corners of your field, nor shall you gather the gleanings of your harvest. And you shall not glean your vineyard, nor shall you gather every grape of your vineyard; you shall leave them for the poor and the stranger: I am the LORD your God.

Happy New Year to you all.

Numbers 6:24-26:

“The LORD bless you and keep you;

The LORD make His face shine upon you,

And be gracious to you;

The LORD lift up His countenance upon you,

And give you peace.”

Econet was licensed to operate a mobile network on December 31, 1997, following a 5-year court battle.

The company, now one of the biggest counters on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, started commercial operations on July 10, 1998 and has since grown to be one of the largest businesses in the country, and a market leader in the telecoms and technology industries.