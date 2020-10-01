Econet Bags Regional Award For Covid-19 Response

Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications provider by subscriber base, Econet Wireless got international recognition for its philanthropic efforts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic after scooping the African Leadership Magazine’s COVID-19 Response Business Hero Award for 2020.

The awards took place yesterday at the 5th US – Africa Investment Forum & Policy Dialogue which took place virtually.

The Standard Organization of Nigeria was runner-up in the category.

The African Leadership Magazine awards seek to recognize African businesses and personalities that have had an impact in the societies they operate from in various spheres.

Publisher of the Magazine, Dr Ken Giami, at the UK Head Office of the group emphasized the role business have to play in promoting development in the region.

“At this time when there are widespread disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the role and place of the business community to not only serve their clients, but become strong positive references for society on how to thrive amidst uncertainties, and inspire hope in people’s ability to aspire to solve more of the problems facing the African people today, is more important than ever,” said Giami.

This year’s awards had 17 categories which included African Inspirational Business Leadership Award, African Business Leader of the Year, Central Bank Governor of the Year, African CEO of the Year, Africa CSR and Community Development Award, Industry Personality of the Year and Trade & Investment Minister of the Year among others.

Econet has played a leading role in the fight against Covid-19 in Zimbabwe by donating personal protective equipment to support the country’s deplorable health system since the start of the pandemic early this year.

It has created platforms to mobilize resources from domestic and international well-wishers meant to assist in the fight against the pandemic.

The Group has also created toll-free lines across the country for the remote public to notify health authorities upon detection of Covid-19 symptoms.

It has also made numerous donations to various health institutions across the country.

The Winners emerged through a 3-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination; a call for online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations and voting submissions.