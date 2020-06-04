EcoCash unveils online self-service portal for agents, merchants & other channel partners

EcoCash has unveiled an online self-service portal which allows its agents, merchants, billers, bulk payers and payroll channel partners to submit their applications online without the need to physically visit Econet shops or offices to be served.

The self-service portal, which is open to existing and prospective channel partners, allows them to register on an online portal, submit their details and track their applications.

“EcoCash channel partners will simply need to log into http://partnerapplications.ecocash.co.zw and enter their details and upload all their relevant KYC (know-your-customer) documents. Their application will then be processed online. Channel partners can also track their applications and receive SMS notifications on the progress of their applications,” said EcoCash CEO Ms Natalie Jabangwe as she announced the service yesterday.

She encouraged all channel partners – including corporates, small-to-medium enterprises, schools, government institutions and NGOs – to come on board and enjoy the convenience.

“The goal is to on-board as many channel partners as we can, virtually. We are aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about various challenges to businesses in the country, limiting the mobility of our channel partners.

“Through this self-service portal, our channel partners can do everything from their home or offices without the need to take physical applications to our shops. The relevant approvals for all applications will also be done virtually, which makes the process better and simpler, and much quicker than before” Ms Jabangwe said.

She said demand in the EcoCash channel partner services had been high in the recent past more as more of their partners re-imagined how to do business during the COVID-19 crisis.

“As a digital business we continue to innovate around how we can continue to serve our customers around the clock and this self-service portal is a step forward in promoting social distancing across all our outlets,” Ms Jabangwe said.

She urged all interested EcoCash channel partners to sign up and enjoy seamless online service through the self-service portal.