EcoCash in bumper $30 million-dollar loyalty rewards promotion

Cassava Smartech’s mobile money platform EcoCash has launched a multimillion dollar loyalty promotion called “My EcoCash Rewards” in which customers will earn points and get rewarded for transacting with EcoCash.

The loyalty promotion offers over ZWL$30m worth of guaranteed rewards to customers for sending money, paying merchants, paying bills, buying airtime and data bundles, receiving remittances via Cassava Remit and EcoCash Remit, and for using banking services such as Bank2Wallet and swipe into EcoCash.

Cassava Chief Executive Officer Eddie Mr Chibi said it was important to reward EcoCash customers for their loyalty, particularly during tough economic times.

“We are indebted to our customers who have remained loyal to us throughout the years. My EcoCash Rewards promotion is our way of saying Thank You to the millions of customers who have made EcoCash what it is today,” Mr Chibi said.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing economic challenges arising from a variety issues, including currency shortages, rising inflation, drought and the deadly coronavirus pandemic, among other reasons.

EcoCash Chief Executive Officer Ms Natalie Jabangwe said customers simply need to transact for a minimum value of ZW$$200 using EcoCash to be eligible to earn points and get rewarded.

“In addition, we are rewarding customers for spending as little as US$2 from their EcoCash FCA wallet. We are also encouraging our diaspora community to continue sending money back home via our Remittance channels. We are grateful to our customers for continuing to Live Life the EcoCash way,” she said.

Ms Jabangwe said customers can redeem the value accumulated during the promotion into their EcoCash wallet they can exchange it for Econet Airtime at the end of each month whenever they hit their targets.

She said EcoCash customers also stand a chance to win several prizes, including Television sets, groceries, goats, cows and and cash.

“We look forward to celebrating with the customers that will win these fantastic prizes,” Ms Jabangwe said, adding that the promotion will run until February 2021, and customers can check how many points they have accrued by dialing *151*300#.

Since its launch in 2011, Ecocash has transformed the lives of millions of Zimbabwean socially and economically, bringing unprecedently convenience to individual customers, SMEs and large businesses.

Through its pioneering services, the mobile money platform has fostered financial inclusion and helped create employment for hundreds of thousands of people across the country.