Dry Weekend For Harare As Morton Jaffray Shuts Down

Harare City Council (HCC) has announced the temporary shut down of the Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Waterworks to pave way for the installation of new water pumps.

In a public notice, the City of Harare said the scheduled waterworks starts from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 December 2020.

“The Harare City Council would like to notify residents and stakeholders that there will be a shutdown at Morton Jaffray and warren Control Waterworks scheduled from 4pm on Friday 18 December up to 4pm Sunday 20 December 2020.

“The shutdown is to enable our contractors to install new water pumps. The department will also be taking advantage of this critical shutdown to undertake other critical outstanding maintenance works. The successful completion of these works will reduce physical water loses currently obtaining in the system. We urge you to use available water sparingly during this period,” read the notice.

Harare residents have been experiencing water shortages with the Morton Jaffray plant shut down owing to lack of water treatment chemicals thereby compounding sanitation woes to residents.

Even the boreholes that have been drilled in various communities have been overwhelmed with resident going for days without the precious commodity.

The central Government has blamed the water cuts and water treatment chemical shortages on the MDC Alliance run council accusing them of being corrupt.