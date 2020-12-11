Drivers Association In Campaign Against Road Carnage

The National Transport Drivers Association (NTDA) has launched a campaign to instill discipline among bus drivers ahead of the busy festive season.

In an interview with 263chat during the launch at Mbare Musika bus terminus, NTDA president Jotina Matanhire appealed to drivers to value passengers’ lives.

“We are here in collaboration with the Mbare community with the aim of raising the importance of discipline among bus drivers as we approach the festive season as well as raise awareness on COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is real therefore we are appealing to bus drivers and every stakeholder to exercise caution as they travel.

“We are appealing to bus operators to adhere with Government requirements and bring certified buses so that passengers are ferried to their destinations without facing challenges,” said Matanhire

She urged passengers to report bad driving habits on the road and exercise maximum caution during the rainy season by reprimanding drivers when roads and bridges are flooded.

“Passengers must report bad driving habits at any road block or police station, we urge them to reprimand drivers from crossing flooded rivers and bridges especially this rainy season. Without observing safety we are bound to lose more lives than COVID 19.”

Bus drivers who spoke to 263chat welcomed the campaign saying the awareness will instill discipline among errant drivers who do not consider passengers’ lives.

“We welcome the campaign as it will instill discipline among wayward drivers who do not consider the importance of life. Hopefully the campaign is carried all year round because accidents are happening on a daily basis,” Cleopas Muchineripi a driver.

Another driver Cosmas Kuchineyi said “The initiative looks good but there is need for collaboration among stakeholders that is to include bus operators, government and the police. However, the issue of raising awareness is welcome as it reduces the risk of accidents”