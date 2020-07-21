Police, Beatrice Mtetwa Clash Over Chin’ono’s Camera

Police today clashed with human rights lawyers, Beatrice Mtetwa, Doug Coltart and Kudzai Mutisi after they attempted to seize cameras belonging to incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin’ono while conducting a search at his Chisipite house.

Chin’ono together with 31 July protest organiser Jacob Ngarivhume were arrested seperately yesterday and charged with incitement to participate in public violence as contained in Section 187 (1)(a) as read with Section 37 (1)(a)(i) of the criminal law [Codification and Reform] Act, Spokesperson

The police who stormed his house again today, wanted to confiscate his camera but Mtetwa, Chin’ono’s lead counsel protested against the move, saying their search warranty did not encompass the gadget as it referred to what he used to tweet.

“Your warrant is saying that you are ordered to take what he was using to tweet. Officer, one cannot use a camera to tweet, why then would want the camera specifically?” queried Mtetwa.

The police did not insist on taking the camera and later left the premises without anything.

Chin’ono is expected to appear in court on Wednesday together with Ngarivhume. The two are currently detained at Harare Central Police station.