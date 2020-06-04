Dont Be Hostile, Zanu PF Tells Donald Trump

The ruling Zanu PF has advised the United States to stop blaming and threatening Zimbabweans when they raise their concerns on social media.

This follows, Acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Senator, Marco Rubio claims on Saturday night that there were social media posts about the protests linked to at least three “foreign adversaries,” which includes Zimbabwe and China.

Speaking to journalists at Zanu PF headquarters, acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said instead of preaching peace President Donald Trump should not be hostile.

“Instead of resorting to blaming us and to the naming and shaming and threaten innocent people of Zimbabwe who are voicing their concerns on social media, we advise President Trump to tone down his hostile sound coming out from his trumpet and join our President’s call for global peace, respect for humanity and an end to all forms of racism,” said Chinamasa.

He said Zanu PF accepted the way Zimbabweans have reacted to the death of an African American, George Floyd as it was a global concern.

We acknowledge the right of Zimbabweans to voice their concerns at whatever level including social media with regards to this matter of global concern. They are taking lessons in which the US embassy in Zimbabwe and its troops of faceless social media accounts particularly on twitter have involved themselves in our internal affairs based on predetermined positions” he said.

Chinamasa said as a party that was built on unity, peace and development they were calling on the world to condemn the killing of George Floyd.