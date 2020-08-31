Linda Masarira Takes Khupe To Task Over Parly Decision

Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party founder, Linda Masarira lashed out at her former boss and political rival Thokozani Khupe to stick to one position.

In a twitter thread, Masarira questioned if Khupe wants to be President or a Member of Parliament ?

“It is quite disturbing to hear that you have put your name in the ring for Bulawayo PR (Proportional Representative) MP. PR /Senate vacant posts can only be replaced by those who contested in the previous elections as PR candidates after successfully going through nomination court processes representing the constituencies or provinces

“You sailed through the 2018 nomination court as a Presidential Candidate not a PR MP candidate. I have always known you as a principled person and this move is below the belt,” said Masarira



She added “To lower down your ambition, simply because there is a vacant PR seat is a sign of lack of discipline & principles. This move can easily be spelt as fraud. WHY? because the PR candidates from both the MDC- T then and MDC-A lists are still existing and valid.”



She argued that those who were initially nominated are the people with the mandate to represent their respective constituencies should a vacancy arise.

“Why would a presidential candidate grab such a position? You can’t be everything. Slow down, take a deep breath & re strategize. Don’t let power cloud your judgement,” said Masarira.



Masarira’s rant at her former boss comes in the wake of reports that Khupe is set to lead a group legislators and senators to replace those recalled from Parliament. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has since issued a public notice advising on the proposed replacements.